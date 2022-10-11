For $392M, Walgreens to fully acquire CareCentrix

About a month after acquiring a majority stake in CareCentrix, Walgreens Boots Alliance said Oct. 11 it plans to fully own the home healthcare company for $392 million.

Walgreens said the acquisition of CareCentrix, which reported sales of $1.5 billion in 2021, will be completed by March 2023.

In late August, Walgreens bought a 55 percent stake in the company for $330 million. CareCentrix has more than 19 million customers through "home nursing, durable medical equipment, home infusion and in-home palliative care," according to a Walgreens Boots Alliance news release.

CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll will become Walgreens' executive vice president of U.S. healthcare, a new role that will oversee Walgreens Health, later in October. CareCentrix's current CFO, Steve Horowitz, will step into the CEO role.