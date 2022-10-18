Renown names former Centura exec as CEO

Renown Health has named Brian Erling, MD, as its next president and CEO, effective Nov. 14.

Dr. Erling comes to the Reno, Nev.-based system from Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health, where he held the roles of chief medical officer, chief clinical officer and — most recently — president and CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs.

As of this summer, Dr. Erling was no longer in his position with Centura after a six-year tenure with the 17-hospital system. Before then, he served as president of the Alliance Group, a subsidiary of Envision Healthcare.

Dr. Erling joins Renown after the system fired its president and CEO, Tony Slonim, MD, in March after an internal investigation. Thomas Graf, MD, served as interim CEO and Sy Johnson served as interim president in the time between Dr. Slonim's firing and the appointment of Dr. Erling. With his appointment, Dr. Graf will continue to serve as Renown's chief clinical and quality officer and Mr. Johnson will continue to serve as Renown's chief operations officer and chief of staff.