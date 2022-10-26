Bozeman Health CEO out, interim named

Bozeman (Mont.) Health President and CEO John Hill is leaving his position at the end of October, according to an Oct. 26 news release.

The Bozeman Health board of directors has selected Kathryn Mertany, MD, to serve as interim president and CEO starting on Nov. 1.

Mr. Hill joined the organization in 2016 and said he and the board of directors "mutually agreed" to end his tenure as president and CEO.

"I have the highest regard and respect for our board of directors, my executive and leadership colleagues, and the entire Bozeman Health team. They have my admiration and ongoing support as they navigate these unprecedented and complex challenges in the healthcare industry," Mr. Hill said.

On Oct. 18, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital employees described "greed, mismanagement and toxicity" in their workplace. On Oct. 19, the chair of the Bozeman Health board of directors resigned after a physicians' vote of no-confidence.

The Bozeman Health board of directors will immediately begin a national search for a permanent CEO, according to the release.