Bozeman Health chair resigns after physicians' no-confidence vote

The Bozeman (Mont.) Health board of directors accepted the resignation of board chair Signe Farris, according to an Oct. 18 report from CBS affiliate KBZK.

Bozeman Health physicians recently administered a survey assessing confidence in the system's board and CEO with a vote of "no" on both.

The move comes after the health system announced in August the layoff of 28 people in leadership roles and the elimination of 25 open leadership positions. The layoffs were prompted by financial issues related to staffing shortages and a decline in patients, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Ms. Farris served as board chair for three months and has been a Bozeman Health board member since 2020.

"I have the deepest admiration and respect for Bozeman Health employees, providers, and care teams and their commitment and devotion to our community. It has been my honor and privilege to serve on the board," Ms. Farris told KBZK.

John How, who was the board's first vice chair, will now serve as board chair, according to the report. KBZK reached out to Bozeman Health and was informed the board of directors has no additional information to share.