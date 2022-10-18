Bozeman Health employees allege leadership 'greed,' mismanagement

Employees from Bozeman (Mont.) Health Deaconess Hospital recently reached out to news station KBZK describing "greed, mismanagement and toxicity" in their workplace, according to an Oct. 18 report. According to the employees, they have been required to see two patients every 15 minutes, and neurology department workers are quitting "en masse."

Also, physicians at Bozeman (Mont.) Health recently administered a survey assessing confidence in the system's board and CEO — and the vote on both was "no," a health system spokesperson told Becker's.

"We take this notice seriously and the Bozeman Health system board of directors assumes responsibility for making such changes as are appropriate under the circumstances," the spokesperson said. "We will work with physician leadership toward solutions that continue to serve our community."

The vote will not change the leadership structure at Bozeman Health, CEO John Hill told staff in an email obtained by KBZK.