BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan names 2 leaders

Vikram Kashyap, MD, was selected as vice president and department chief of the Spectrum Health Frederik Meijer Heart and Vascular Institute, and Jon Ashford was selected as COO of Spectrum Health Grand Rapids.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan announced the appointments in an Aug. 4 news release.

Most recently, Dr. Kashyap has worked at the Vascular Center of the Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. He is also a professor of surgery at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

Mr. Ashford previously served as COO of Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville, Mich., and Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview, Mich. He also served as interim CEO, COO and ethics and compliance officer of Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to the release.

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is overseen by BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.