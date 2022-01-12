9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Jan. 5:

Jay deVenny has been appointed CEO for Medical City Children's Hospital and Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas.

Todd Forkel was appointed CEO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System.

Jim Hinton has joined private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe after retiring Dec. 31 from his role as CEO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

David Keith stepped down from his CEO role at McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center.

Paul King, CEO of Stanford Children's Health, was appointed chair of the board of trustees of the Children's Hospital Association.

Georges Leconte has been appointed CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

Eric McBride has been appointed CEO of Palm Beach (Fla.) Health Network Physician Group.

George Von Mock was appointed CEO of Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Chris York will join Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health as the organization's new market CEO.