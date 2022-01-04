8 recent CNO moves

The following chief nursing officer appointments have been reported since Nov. 29:

Lisa Archer, RN, was appointed CNO for Mayo Clinic's Southwest Wisconsin region.

Michelle Bookout, DNP, MSN, was appointed CNO of Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital.

Kim Brown Sims, RN, was named CNO for Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco.

Stacie Call, MSN, was named CNO for Mercy Health-Youngstown and Mercy Health-Lorain in Ohio.

Tara Geddes, RN, was appointed CNO for Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.

Louise Hickman, BSN, RN, CNO for Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., was named chief clinical officer for the organization.

Michelle Powell, MSN, RN, was named CNO for Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Theresa Trivette, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing executive for Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System.