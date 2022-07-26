6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 21:

1. Simon Ratliff was named CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital, effective Sept. 1.

2. Mike Thomas was named president and CEO of Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health. He succeeds Cal Knight, who is retiring after more than 11 years as president and CEO.

3. Tracie Stratton was named Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center's permanent CEO after serving as interim CEO since December 2021.

4. Vladimir Radivojevic was selected as president and CEO of AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, Ill.

5. Leah Glasgo was named interim CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa). She stepped into the position after the departure of Lorenzo Suter.



6. Lynn Mergen stepped down as CEO of Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Ala., to take a new position as CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind.