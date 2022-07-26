Wilkes-Barre General Hospital names CEO

Simon Ratliff will begin serving as the new CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital on Sept. 1. The hospital is part of Berwick, Pa.-based Commonwealth Health.

Mr. Ratliff, who has more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience, most recently served as president and CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va.

"We are excited to welcome Simon to the Commonwealth Health team," Katie Lambert, chair of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital board, said in a July 25 news release. "His extensive experience in healthcare leadership and strong strategic vision will serve our hospital and community well."

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital's current CEO Cornelio Catena will become chief development officer for Commonwealth Health this fall. He has led the hospital since 2009.