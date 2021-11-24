4 recent hospital, health system resignations

The following resignations were reported in November:

Todd Campbell will resign from his role as COO of Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center.

Edmundo Castaneda announced he is stepping down from his position as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

Darren Lee resigned as CEO of St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Hospital in Oxnard and Camarillo, Calif.

Jonathan Lewin, MD, announced he is stepping down from his multiple leadership roles at Atlanta-based Emory University.