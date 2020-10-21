4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

1. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center CEO Janice Burger is retiring.

2. Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., named Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, president and CEO.

3. Melissa Kelly is resigning as CEO of Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital.

4. Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan., named Rick Wallace CEO, according to the Dodge City Daily Globe.

More articles on executive moves:

HCA Northern Virginia names new CFO

President of Johns Hopkins-owned community hospital retires

UCI Health names new COO, CFO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.