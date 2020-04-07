4 former CEOs who have rejoined hospitals amid pandemic

Here are four former hospital CEOs who have rejoined facilities after previously serving in the top leadership role.

1. After retiring at the end of 2019, Jay Kreuzer will once again helm Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, and Kohala Hospital in Kapaau, Hawaii. He was named acting CEO of Honolulu-based Hawaii Health Systems Corp.'s West Hawaii Region, which includes the hospitals.

2. St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., tapped Gary Olson to serve as interim president and CEO for its healthcare network. Mr. Olson retired as president and CEO in 2015.

3. Jim Millard, former president and CEO of Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital, agreed to come out of retirement to lead staffing at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health. Mr. Millard retired in January 2018 after working at Catholic Health, Kenmore Mercy's parent, for 34 years.

4. Sonny Saggar, MD, former CEO of St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, was fired March 24 but has returned to the hospital. Dr. Saggar told the St. Louis Business Journal he returned to the facility March 30 as the hospital's chief strategy officer. He said he will also work as director of the hospital's emergency department and its COVID-19 task force.

