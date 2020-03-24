Jim Millard comes out of retirement to lead Catholic Health staffing during pandemic

Jim Millard, former president and CEO of Kenmore (N.Y.) Mercy Hospital, will leave retirement to lead staffing at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health during the coronavirus pandemic, The Buffalo News reported.

Mr. Millard retired in January 2018 after working at Catholic Health, Kenmore Mercy's parent, for 34 years. While at Catholic Health, he also was president and CEO of St. Joseph Hospital in Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Mr. Millard will rejoin the health system to support its COVID-19 efforts as executive leader and incident commander of the system staffing center, Catholic Health said.

"Jim's connection to Catholic Health and his love of community run deep, so he is a natural fit for this new role," Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health, said in a news release. "His knowledge of our system and expertise will be invaluable as we diligently work to address this public health crisis."

According to Catholic Health, his new responsibilities include the overall leadership and strategy of the staffing command center, as well as leading the team that will ensure locations are properly, effectively and expeditiously staffed as the pandemic response changes.

More articles on executive moves:

MUSC Health names CEO of Charleston division, system chief clinical officer

Mohawk Valley Health System names chief physician executive

Schneck Medical Center CEO to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.