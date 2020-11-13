31 recent hospital, health system exec moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Nov. 6:

1. Becky Allen was promoted to assistant vice president of operations at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

2. Thomas Burke was named president of Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn.

3. Jesus Cepero, PhD, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Stanford (Calif.) Children's Health.

4. Michael Coveney, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., will take on that role for Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

5. Elaine Couture, BSN, RN, executive vice president and regional chief executive for Renton, Wash.-based Providence in Washington and Montana, will retire next year.

6. Sunil Dadlani was named vice president and CIO of Atlantic Health System in Morristown, N.J.

7. Harold Dillow was promoted to assistant vice president of supply chain at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

8. John Doll was promoted to chief financial and administrative officer of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

9. Tyler French was promoted to assistant vice president of capacity management at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

10. Teri Grau, BSN, RN, was promoted to vice president and chief nursing officer of UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

11. Wendy Horton was named CEO of UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

12. Ranjit Hundal, MD, was named senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif.

13. David Ingram, MD, was named executive vice president and chief medical executive of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

14. Donna Isgett, COO of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health, was promoted to president and CEO.

15. Patrick Knaus is the new executive vice president of system strategy at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

16. Michael Knecht was promoted to chief marketing and communications officer at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

17. Gail Kosyla was promoted to senior vice president of system financial operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

18. Kenneth Landau was named CFO of Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital, according to uppermichiganssource.com.

19. Deborah Larkin-Carney, BSN, RN, was promoted to senior vice president of quality and patient safety and patient experience at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

20. Deb Lienhardt is the new executive vice president of business development and innovation at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

21. Mark Manigan was promoted to chief strategy and business development officer of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

22. DeAnna Minus-Vincent was promoted to senior vice president and chief social integration and health equity strategist at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

23. Amit Mody was named COO of Secaucus, N.J.-based Riverside Medical Group.

24. Claire Mooney, DNP, RN, president and CEO of Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., will helm Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

25. Stephen O'Mahony, MD, is the new senior vice president and chief health information officer of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

26. Lance Porter was tapped as CEO of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

27. Barbara Romig, DNP, RN, who has served as interim chief nursing officer of Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., will return to his post as vice president of nursing clinical practice and education at Tower Health.

28. Clare Sapienza-Eck was named chief strategy officer of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

29. Michael Szymanski, CFO of Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., will take on that role for Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

30. Dennis Thomas was promoted to assistant vice president of support services at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

31. Jackie Ward, DNP, MSN, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer of Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

