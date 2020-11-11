Atlantic Health System names new CIO

Atlantic Health System in Morristown, N.J., has named Sunil Dadlani vice president and CIO, the health system said Nov. 9.

Mr. Dadlani brings global business technology experience to the role.

Most recently, he led a significant public sector digital business technology transformation at the New York State Department of Health, Atlantic said.

He also was global head of enterprise business applications and digital transformation at Sony.

At Atlantic, the health system said Mr. Dadlani will focus on continued development of the organization's Epic EMR.

