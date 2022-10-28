26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 21:

1. Randy Oostra is retiring as CEO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.

2. Mike Howard was appointed CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg.

3. Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City.

4. Eugene Lewis was named chief human resources officer of Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth.

5. Sujathal Sankaran, MD, was named chief medical officer of Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital.

6. Theresa Guenther was named interim CEO of Avera Creighton (Neb.) Hospital.

7. Marc'L Neumann, MSA, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for Bad Axe, Mich.-based McLaren Thumb Region and McLaren Caro (Mich.) Region.

8. Steven Hannah was fired as CEO of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed nonprofit hospital in Hollister, Calif.

9. John Hill, president and CEO of Bozeman (Mont.) Health, is leaving his position at the end of October.

10. A. Eugene Washington, MD, president and CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and chancellor for health affairs at Duke University, will step down from the roles next year.

11. Bryan Williams, MSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Lakes Regional Healthcare.

12. Bodie Correll, MD, was named chief medical officer of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights,Texas.

13. Dawn Kregel, DNP, was named chief nursing executive of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center.

14. Anthony Jackson was named CEO of Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health's Baptist Hospital and Baptist Parkridge Hospital, both in Columbia, S.C.

15. Timothy Lyons, MD, was named president of Corewell Health's Beaumont Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Hospital.

16. Mick Zdeblick was named CEO of Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System.

17. Adam Bracks was named CEO of Lawton, Okla.-based Southwestern Medical Center.

18. Cory Shaw was selected as the next president and CEO of Cincinnati-based UC Health.

19. Robin Lloyd was named COO of New York-based Spring Health.

20. Christin Zollicoffer was named chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

21. John Callow, MSN, was named vice president of quality and patient safety for HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

22. Kety Duron was named chief human resources officer of Phoenix Children's.

23. Jamie Phillips was named COO of Seattle Children's.

24. Edward McGookin, MD, was promoted to president of Providence, R.I.-based Coastal Medical.

25. Todd Haner, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton.

26. Shelly Castro, MSN, was named assistant CNO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton.