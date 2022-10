Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health has named Anthony Jackson CEO of the health system's Baptist Hospital and Baptist Parkridge Hospital, both located in Columbia, S.C.

Mr. Jackson brings 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 25. He most recently served Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare as senior vice president and COO.