ProMedica CEO to retire

Randy Oostra is retiring as CEO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.

Mr. Oostra's last day at the helm will be Oct. 31, according to an Oct. 28 news release. Arturo Polizzi will serve as ProMedica's next CEO, effective Nov. 1.

"While Mr. Oostra had discussions about retirement and succession planning with the board prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he chose to hold off when the unprecedented public health issue arose. Leading the organization through the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic became his top priority," ProMedica's release states.

"With the pandemic more under control now, he is moving forward with his retirement plan," the health system said.

Mr. Oostra joined ProMedica 25 years ago as vice president at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He also served as the president of multiple ProMedica hospitals before his promotion to COO and president of the health system in 2006. He was promoted to CEO in 2009 and kept his president title.

Mr. Polizzi has served as COO of ProMedica since the end of 2020. He has served as president, in addition to his COO role, since May, and continued to report to Mr. Oostra.