Oklahoma hospital names Adam Bracks CEO

Lawton, Okla.-based Southwestern Medical Center has named Adam Bracks its CEO, the Lawton Constitution reported Oct. 24.

Mr. Bracks has held various CEO positions throughout his career, according to the newspaper. He most recently served as CEO of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Physicians' Specialty Hospital and Siloam Springs (Ark.) Regional Hospital. Prior to his roles in Arkansas, Mr. Bracks served as CEO of AllianceHealth Seminole (Okla.), and Dexter, Mo.-based Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County.

Mr. Bracks succeeds Elizabeth Jones, who has served as the hospital's CEO since 2019, according to the newspaper. His new role is effective Oct. 31.

Southwestern Medical Center is a member of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth.