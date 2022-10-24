Phoenix Children's taps chief human resources officer

Phoenix Children's has named Kety Duron its next chief human resources officer.

Ms. Duron has decades of experience in human resources, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the health system. During her career, she has served as vice president of human resources at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care and held various leadership roles at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health.

Most recently, Ms. Duron served as chief human resources officer for Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope, a nonprofit organization composed of a clinical research center, hospital and graduate school.