Tennessee hospital names CEO

Mike Howard was appointed CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg.

Mr. Howard brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to his new role, according to an Oct. 25 news release.

Most recently, he has served as COO of Florence-based North Alabama Medical Center since 2015. He also was associate administrator at NAMC.

Effective Nov. 14, Mr. Howard will join Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg, according to the release.

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Lawrenceburg and NAMC are both part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.