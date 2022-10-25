California health system taps new CEO

Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System has named Mick Zdeblick its CEO, the Ventura County Star reported Oct. 24.

Mr. Zdeblick has served as CEO of Ashland, Calif.-based Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center since 2017, according to the newspaper. His previous roles include COO of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Regional Hospital and vice president of hospital operations of Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.

Mr. Zdeblick will succeed Gary Wilde, who announced his intent to retire in April. Mr. Wilde will exit when Mr. Zdeblick takes over on Jan. 9.



