California health system CEO to retire

Gary Wilde, president and CEO of Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System, plans to retire later this year, according to an April 12 Facebook post.

Mr. Wilde joined Community Memorial in 2004.

During his tenure, he led the organization through the merger with Ojai (Calif.) Valley Community Hospital and formation of the health system, according to the Facebook post. The health system also built Ocean Tower of Community Memorial Hospital under Mr. Wilde's leadership; it opened in December 2018.

"All of this is team sport. None of it has been done individually," Mr. Wilde told the Ventura County Star. "I've felt a little bit like [a] conductor with a symphony. It's just been a delight to be part of it."

Before joining Community Memorial, Mr. Wilde served as executive vice president and COO for Cottage Health System in Santa Barbara, Calif.

He is expected to retire in the fall after the search for his successor at Community Memorial is complete, according to the Ventura County Star.