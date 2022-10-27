Nebraska hospital names interim CEO

Avera Creighton (Neb.) Hospital has named Theresa Guenther its interim CEO.

Ms. Guenther has served Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., for 20 years, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 27. She most recently served as the hospital's vice president of quality and corporate compliance officer. Additionally, she managed its medical staff office, wellness center, facilities, security, environmental services and nutrition services.

Ms. Guenther has been serving in the role since late September. When the health system finds a permanent CEO, that person will oversee both Avera Creighton and Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb.

Avera Health is based in Sioux Falls, S.D.