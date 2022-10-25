UC Health taps Nebraska Medicine exec as CEO

Cory Shaw has been selected as the next president and CEO of Cincinnati-based UC Health.

Mr. Shaw brings a wealth of leadership experience to the role, according to an Oct. 25 news release.

Most recently, he has served as executive vice president and COO of Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine since 2018. He also served with Nebraska Medicine as senior vice president of clinical programs and chief strategy officer.

Mr. Shaw will join UC Health in January, according to the news release. Rick Hinds, the organization's executive vice president and CFO, is serving as interim president and CEO until that time.