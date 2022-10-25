Lifespan names Christin Zollicoffer chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan named Christin Zollicoffer chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

In her role, she will be responsible for developing a plan to increase diverse representation in all levels of the organization and partner with human resources to increase awareness and accountability for DEI plans in the system, according to an Oct. 24 news release shared with Becker's.

"Christin is a dynamic leader with an impressive record of achieving results in dynamic healthcare environments," Lifespan's Interim President and CEO, Arthur Sampson, said in the release.

Ms. Zollicoffer was previously vice president for community health and well-being and a regional director for diversity, equity and inclusion at Michigan-based Trinity Health. There, she led DEI strategy and implementation for the 45,000-employee geographic region.