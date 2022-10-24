Coastal Medical promotes CMO to president

Providence, R.I.-based Coastal Medical has promoted its chief medical officer, Edward McGookin, MD, to president.

Dr. McGookin, a pediatrician, has served the health system for 24 years, according to an Oct. 24 news release shared with Becker's. He assumed the role of chief medical officer in 2013. During his tenure, Dr. McGookin built several clinical programs and led the health system's population health initiatives and pandemic infection protocols.

Dr. McGookin took over his new role Oct. 20, according to the release.

Coastal Medical is a primary care-focused division of Lifespan Health System, also based in Providence.