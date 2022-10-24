Coastal Medical promotes CMO to president

Alexis Kayser -

Providence, R.I.-based Coastal Medical has promoted its chief medical officer, Edward McGookin, MD, to president. 

Dr. McGookin, a pediatrician, has served the health system for 24 years, according to an Oct. 24 news release shared with Becker's. He assumed the role of chief medical officer in 2013. During his tenure, Dr. McGookin built several clinical programs and led the health system's population health initiatives and pandemic infection protocols. 

Dr. McGookin took over his new role Oct. 20, according to the release. 

Coastal Medical is a primary care-focused division of Lifespan Health System, also based in Providence. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles