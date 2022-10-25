Corewell Health taps new hospital president

Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., has named Timothy Lyons, MD, president of its Beaumont Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Hospital.

Dr. Lyons most recently served as chief medical officer of Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.), according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Lyons will assume his new role in January, the release said. The hospital's current president, Thomas Lanni Jr., also serves as president of Corewell Health Beaumont Troy (Mich.) Hospital. Upon Dr. Lyons' arrival, Mr. Lanni will serve Troy Hospital full time.