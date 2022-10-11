Beaumont, Spectrum have new name for combined system

After going by the temporary moniker BHSH System, Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health rolled out a name for their combined system Oct. 11: Corewell Health.

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum combined in February 2022 to form the largest health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals. At the time, the organizations noted the name BHSH System was temporary.

Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of the combined system, said Corewell was inspired by "thousands of ideas" from staff, according to local NBC affiliate WDIV Local 4. Branding and signage with the new name and logo — a blue and green sphere — will be installed in phases over the next two years.