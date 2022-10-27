NewYork-Presbyterian hospital taps Dr. Brenna Farmer as chief of emergency medicine

Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City.

Dr. Farmer brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Oct. 27 news release.

Most recently, she was vice chief of clinical services in the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. She also is an associate professor of clinical emergency medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Effective Oct. 11, Dr. Farmer began her new role at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, according to the release.

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital is a voluntary, acute care teaching hospital, affiliated with Weill Cornell Medicine.