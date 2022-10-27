Sonoma Valley Hospital names chief medical officer

Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital has appointed Sujathal Sankaran, MD, as its new chief medical officer. She succeeds Sabrina Kidd, MD, who had held the role since 2018 and left earlier this year.

Dr. Sankaran, a board-certified internal medicine physician, has held various leadership positions at University of California, San Francisco, an affiliated partner of Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Dr. Sankaran is also an associate professor of medicine with the division of hospital medicine at UCSF. She will continue to hold her faculty position and will work closely with the CMO of UCSF Health in her new role, according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's.