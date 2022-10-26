Duke Health CEO to depart in 2023

A. Eugene Washington, MD, president and CEO of Duke University Health System and chancellor for health affairs at Duke University, will step down from the roles in 2023.

Dr. Washington will leave his positions on June 30, 2023. The Durham, N.C.-based university will announce plans to conduct a national search for his successor in the coming weeks, according to a Duke news release.

Dr. Washington stepped into the leadership roles with Duke in 2015. Before then, he served as CEO of UCLA Health System and dean and vice chancellor of health sciences for UCLA's School of Medicine for five years. Earlier in his career, Dr. Washington was executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of California, San Francisco, where he also co-founded UCSF's Medical Effectiveness Research Center for Diverse Populations and was chair of the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences.

Under Dr. Washington's leadership, Duke established the Population Health Management Office within Duke University Health System, the Department of Population Health Sciences in the School of Medicine, and the Center for Nursing Research in the School of Nursing. The conclusion of his tenure will coincide with the creation of the Duke Health Integrated Practice, a provider-led organization within the health system.

"Gene Washington's tenure will be remembered as among the most consequential periods in the history of Duke Health, both in its achievement and for its exemplary demonstration of leadership in moments of challenge," said Duke University President Vincent Price, PhD. "At no time was this more apparent than with the rapid mobilization of our research, education, patient care and community health missions to equitably treat thousands of COVID-19 patients and safeguard public health locally and globally."