Spring Health names new COO

New York-based Spring Health named Robin Lloyd as the new COO.

Mr. Lloyd has more than 30 years of experience, including an extensive background in healthcare innovation, according to an Oct. 25 news release. He recently served as chief product and commercial officer for San Mateo, Calif.-based Health Fidelity.

"We couldn't be more enthusiastic about Robin joining the company. We are especially excited about his agility to work with companies both big and small, bringing the resourcefulness and entrepreneurialism required to build a startup as well as the experience to operate at scale," said Spring Health's Co-founder and CEO, April Koh.

Mr. Lloyd replaces former COO Riley End, according to the release.