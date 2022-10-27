McLaren names CNO of 2 hospitals

Marc'L Neumann, MSA, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for Bad Axe, Mich.-based McLaren Thumb Region and McLaren Caro (Mich.) Region.

Ms. Neumann will provide leadership over three high-acuity critical care units and a level 3 trauma center which provides care to over 35,000 patients annually, according to the Oct. 21 McLaren press release.

Most recently, Ms. Neumann served as quality program manager for both hospitals. She began her new role as CNO and vice president on Oct. 23.