Seattle Children's names new COO

Seattle Children's has tapped Jamie Phillips as its new chief operating officer, effective Oct. 24.

Ms. Phillips has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare administration, including 14 years of operations leadership, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the hospital. Most recently, she served as COO and vice president of children's services at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland, Calif.

In her new role, Ms. Phillips will oversee system and clinical business operations as well as marketing and communications, according to the release.