Dr. Bodie Correll named chief medical officer of Seton Medical Center

Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights,Texas, named Bodie Correll, MD, chief medical officer, effective Nov. 1, the Killeen Daily Herald reported Oct. 25.

Dr. Correll is currently Seton Medical Center's elected chief of staff and medical director for hospital medicine. His term as chief of staff will end later this year as he transitions into the new role.

Before joining Seton Medical Center nine years ago, Dr. Correll served as the associate program director of family medicine and as a hospitalist at Scott & White Medical Center.

He earned his medical degree from Texas A&M University Health Science Center College of Medicine and did his family medicine residency at Plano, Texas-based Baylor Scott & White and Texas A&M University.