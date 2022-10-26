Bryan Williams named vice president, CNO at Lakes Regional Healthcare

Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Lakes Regional Healthcare named Bryan Williams, MSN, RN, as vice president and chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 26, 2022.

"We are very excited to add Bryan to our senior leadership team. Bryan brings many years of nursing and leadership experience to the position and we look forward to the new insights and value that he will bring to the organization and our patients," Lakes Regional Healthcare President and CEO Jason Harrington said in a press release sent to Becker's.

He previously served as the Air Med program manager, chief flight nurse, and flight nurse and supervisor for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. He's been active on the Midwest-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team through HHS since 2005 and was a nursing supervisor on disaster response to Hurricane Katrina.

He earned his Master of Science degree in nursing from Chamberlain University in North Brunswick Township, N.J., and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Iowa College of Nursing in Iowa City.