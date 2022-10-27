California health system promotes interim HR officer to permanent post

Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth has named Eugene Lewis its chief human resources officer in a permanent capacity. Mr. Lewis had served on an interim basis since August.

Mr. Lewis has served MarinHealth's human resources department in varying roles for eight years, according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's. In his role as chief human resources officer, Mr. Lewis will lead benefits initiatives, emergency response plans and labor negotiations.

Mr. Lewis succeeds Linda Jang, who is retiring after nine years at the helm of MarinHealth's human resources department.