HCA hospital names VP of quality and patient safety

HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach has appointed John Callow, MSN, vice president of quality and patient safety, effective Oct. 24.

Mr. Callow most recently served as director of patient safety at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 24. In this role, he oversaw the implementation of high-reliability organization principles and process improvement methodologies to reduce hospital-acquired conditions and serious safety events.

HCA Florida JFK North Hospital is a 280-bed hospital located in West Palm Beach.