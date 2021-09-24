22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported on or since Sept. 17:

Stephanie Abbott was named chief experience officer at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

B. Joseph Badalian was appointed COO of Los Angeles-based Pipeline Health System.

Doug Brewer, MD, joined Erlanger Health System as CMO of Erlanger Medical Group, both in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Kimberly Brister was promoted to the role of vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

Shannon Dean, MD, was appointed chief medical information officer at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Karen Doyle, DNP, RN, was appointed senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Robert Frank, MD, was named CMO of Los Angeles-based Pipeline Health System.

Jerrica George was appointed COO of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Audrey Gregory, PhD, has been named president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties.

Rodney Hanners was named permanent CEO of Keck Medicine of USC and president and CEO of USC Health System, both in Los Angeles.

Corey Johnson was appointed executive director of community outreach and engagement at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Saju Joy, MD, was appointed senior vice president, CMO and chief physician executive at Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

Gary Kaplan, MD, is leaving his post as CEO of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a position he held for 22 years.

Jean Keeler announced plans to retire from her role as president and CEO of Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health.

Sommer Kleweno Walley was named permanent CEO of Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center.

Sarah Krevans will resign from her role as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health system early next year.

Rose Lawhorne, MSN, resigned from her role as CEO at Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Aaron Miri was named senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

Margaret Pastuszko was appointed president and COO of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.

Brad Pollard was appointed vice president of business development for HCA Houston Healthcare.

Catherine Rabon, MD, was named CMO of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health's inland rural hospitals.

Klaus Thaler, MD, will step down from his CMO role at San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital.