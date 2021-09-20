Baptist Health taps chief digital and information officer

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has named Aaron Miri senior vice president and chief digital and information officer, a newly created position by the health system.

Mr. Miri most recently served as the chief information officer for Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, according to a Sept. 17 news release. Other previous roles include chief information officer for Dallas-based Walnut Hill Medical Center and chief technology officer for Children's Health System of Texas, also in Dallas.

"Incorporating key digital strategies into the IT roadmap is about engagement and making things easier for everyone, so caregivers and patients alike can get the information they need, when, where and how they want it," Mr. Miri said. "My goal is to humanize technology to solve problems in new ways and help to accomplish transformational strategic goals."