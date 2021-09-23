St. Jude names chief medical information officer 

Shannon Dean, M.D., has been appointed chief medical information officer at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She will help oversee the launch of the hospital’s electronic health record, scheduled to go live in October 2022, according to a Sept. 22 news release.

"I’m excited to join St. Jude at such an important time, as the institution continues to move forward in health information technology," Dr. Dean said. "This role allows me to combine all of the things I’ve been passionate about in my career."

Dr. Dean previously was chief medical information officer for 6½ years at UW Health in Madison, Wis.