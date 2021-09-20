Mount Sinai Health System names new president 

Margaret Pastuszko has been appointed president and COO of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System. She is the first woman to be named president of a large academic health system in New York, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 20.

Kenneth Davis, MD, will continue his role as CEO of the health system through 2024 and will remain in a strategic advisory capacity through 2027, according to the health system. Dennis Charney, MD, will continue in his role as Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and president for academic affairs of the health system through 2025, according to the news release.

"Ms. Pastuszko has provided exemplary leadership and unassailable strategic guidance in implementing system goals that have helped Mount Sinai to become a global leader in health care," said Dr. Davis. "She will bring a bold vision to this role ensuring that Mount Sinai is well-positioned for the future."

Ms. Pastuszko joined Mount Sinai in 2000 as director of strategic planning and implementation for Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She most recently served as executive vice president, COO and chief strategy officer.