Audrey Gregory named CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division

Audrey Gregory, PhD, has been named president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties. She will begin her new role Oct. 25, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Dr. Gregory currently serves as CEO of Detroit Medical Center. Her resignation was announced Sept. 17.

"Audrey is a dynamic and transformational leader who understands how to lead provider and care teams toward operational excellence," said Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth. "She is a champion of health equity and committed to ensuring all members of a community have access to equitable health care, which connects seamlessly to AdventHealth's mission and promise of wholeness."