19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Dec. 30:

1. Paul Babcock was chosen as CEO of Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County (Ind.), according to The Indianapolis Star.

2. Penny Cermak was named CFO of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

3. Wayne Deschambeau is retiring as president and CEO of Greenville, Ohio-based Wayne HealthCare, and Jeff Subler, vice president of support services, will be his successor, according to The Daily Advocate.

4. Maria Ducharme, DNP, RN, was promoted to president of the Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I.

5. John Herman was tapped as CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Health.

6. Steven Lindberg retired as vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System.

7. Jason Lineen was named chief strategy officer of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

8. Matthew Littlejohn was named network COO of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., according to Mooresville Tribune.

9. Betsy Nabel, MD, is stepping down as president of Boston-based Brigham Health, effective March 1.

10. Mike Nordness was tapped as chief administrative officer of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., and group COO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Palm Beach Health Network.

11. Chad Perlyn, MD, PhD, was tapped as president of Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, the physician-led multispecialty group practice of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System.

12. Julie Sprengel, RN, was tapped as president of CommonSpirit Health's newly expanded Southern California division.

13. David Steitz was named CEO of Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Ky.

14. Angela Talton was named senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of City of Hope, a cancer and diabetes research and treatment center based in Duarte, Calif.

15. Daryl Tol resigned as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division.

16. Jeremy Vronko was named COO of Spectrum Health Ludington (Mich.) Hospital, according to the Ludington Daily News.

17. Will Windham was named CEO of Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

18. Clyde Wood was named network CEO of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., according to the Mooresville Tribune.

19. Austin Wratchford was named COO of West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

