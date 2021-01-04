HealthPartners taps former Baylor Scott & White executive as CFO

Penny Cermak was named CFO of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, the health system said Jan. 4.

Ms. Cermak most recently served as executive vice president and system CFO of Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas. She replaces Todd Hofheins, who in September joined Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health as CFO.

"Penny has an impressive integrated health system background with deep experience in health plan and care delivery finance," HealthPartners President and CEO Andrea Walsh said in a news release. "Her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we strive to deliver more affordable care and coverage for people, and assure good financial stewardship to meet the community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

Ms. Cermak was named system CFO of Baylor Scott & White in April 2019. Before that, she was senior vice president and CFO for Baylor Scott & White hospitals and clinics.

More articles on executive moves:

Methodist University Hospital president resigns

South Carolina health system CEO to step down after 12 years

7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.