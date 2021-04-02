18 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 26:

1. Jim Atty resigned as CEO of Waverly (Iowa) Health Center.

2. Michelle Augusty was named senior vice president of communications at Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

3. Lance Boyd is leaving his role as CEO of Merit Health Natchez (Miss.).

4. Katie Farah, MD, was named CMO of AHN Wexford (Pa.) Hospital, scheduled to open this fall.

5. David Fausett was named senior vice president of risk management at LifePoint Health.

6. Will Ferniany, PhD, is retiring as CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

7. Gregg Garrison was named CFO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

8. Jarrod Johnson was named president of UPMC Carlisle (Pa.).

9. Danette Kramer was named CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa.

10. Bob Lonis is retiring as CFO of Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System.

11. Jason Ouellette, MD, was named assistant CMO of JFK Medical Center North Campus in West Palm Beach, Fla.

12. Greg Raymond has been chosen to serve as southern region president for Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado.

13. Dianna Romo was named associate administrator of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

14. Maria Summers, MSN, RN, was promoted to vice president of patient services at Cabell Huntington (W. Va.) Hospital.

15. Craig Uejo, MD, has been chosen as the first chief quality officer of San Diego-based Scripps Health.

16. Kathy Van Meter, RN, was named CNO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

17. Greg Weaver was chosen to serve as the permanent CEO of Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo.

18. Joan White-Wagoner was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health.

