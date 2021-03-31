New president to lead children's hospital southern Colorado operations

Greg Raymond has been chosen to serve as southern region president for Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado, the organization said.

Mr. Raymond is COO of the southern region and will begin his new role April 1. He replaces Margaret Sabin.

"Margaret and Greg have both played integral roles in standing up our new hospital in Colorado Springs, [Colo.], and have been trusted leaders during these tenuous times," Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children's Colorado, stated in a March 31 news release. "We have been so humbled by the work the two of them have done."

Mr. Raymond has served as COO of the Children's Colorado southern region since January 2019. Before that, he was regional vice president for the Children's Colorado southern region.

