Missouri hospital drops interim from CEO's title

Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., has tapped Greg Weaver to serve as its permanent CEO.

Mr. Weaver was named interim CEO last September after the resignation of John Bustle, MD. He was named permanent CEO March 17, the hospital said.

Before his current role, Mr. Weaver was COO of Bates County Memorial. He also was practice administrator and COO of Coteau des Prairies Hospital in Sisseton, S.D., and served as interim CEO of that facility. He has more than 30 years of healthcare experience.

More articles on executive moves:

Renown Health CIO leaves for CIO post at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Former Pennsylvania senior healthcare executive tapped to lead Banner Health Northern Colorado

UPMC brings on new hospital president

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.